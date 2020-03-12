GAMB Price Tops $0.0001 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. GAMB has a market cap of $322,792.99 and approximately $80,381.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00521987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.92 or 0.04560771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00046736 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006826 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00054649 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022568 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (GMB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

