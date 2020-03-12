Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GEMD. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.21) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gem Diamonds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 74.40 ($0.98).

LON GEMD opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 48.19 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.50 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 million and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.37.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

