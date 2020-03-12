Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.90-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.263-2.329 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King raised shares of Genesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $390.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,560.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

