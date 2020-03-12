Gifto (GTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 55.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Upbit, Kryptono and Kyber Network. During the last week, Gifto has traded 64% lower against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $6.47 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.02184618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00179443 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00038550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00104218 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CPDAX, OKEx, Kyber Network, Bibox, Upbit, BiteBTC, Allbit, Coinnest, CoinTiger, Kryptono, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Binance and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.