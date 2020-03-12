Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,006 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.16% of Glu Mobile worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLUU. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.96. 232,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,403. The company has a market capitalization of $927.20 million, a P/E ratio of 82.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.53. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $28,869.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,018,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,719. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

