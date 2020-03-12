Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Nima Kelly Sells 661 Shares

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $40,486.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Nima Kelly sold 700 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $48,230.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Nima Kelly sold 386 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $26,691.90.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Nima Kelly sold 2,378 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $174,616.54.

On Friday, February 14th, Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,247,477.76.

On Friday, December 13th, Nima Kelly sold 1,154 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $78,021.94.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,793,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $51.18 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Godaddy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,321,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,959,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Godaddy by 424.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

