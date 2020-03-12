Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,505,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,312 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.84% of Gold Fields worth $155,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2,832.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

NYSE GFI traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 988,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of -0.62. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0668 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

