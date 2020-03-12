Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $60.38 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 901.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 255,614 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 11.5% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $60,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $195.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $169.27 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

