GoldFund (GFUN) Trading Down 31.4% Over Last 7 Days

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $65,561.49 and $2,299.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008066 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001921 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000174 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.