GoldMint (MNTP) Price Down 53.7% This Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 41.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00001267 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and YoBit. GoldMint has a market cap of $114,945.36 and approximately $99.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldMint has traded down 53.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.02251343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00193819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00116395 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

