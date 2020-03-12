Graphcoin (GRPH) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00264150 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003374 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000184 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

