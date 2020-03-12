Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 108,400 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Vipshop worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,182,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after purchasing an additional 219,305 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637,546 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vipshop by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,831,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,476,000 after purchasing an additional 936,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vipshop by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,027,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Vipshop by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,021 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.86. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 target price (up from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

