Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 202,970 Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 202,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Darling Ingredients as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,426 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 22.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,167,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 370,498 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 60.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,880 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $859.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

