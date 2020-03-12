Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Shares in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 169,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Cousins Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,070,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,068,000 after purchasing an additional 420,617 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 299,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $30.99 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

