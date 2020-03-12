Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,836 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Mylan worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mylan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,385,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,051,000 after purchasing an additional 425,895 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mylan by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,299 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Mylan by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,158,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,983,000 after purchasing an additional 710,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mylan by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,592,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,209,000 after acquiring an additional 132,577 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mylan by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,293,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,831,000 after acquiring an additional 482,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MYL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.37.

Mylan stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.