Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Masimo worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Masimo by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,836,000 after buying an additional 442,681 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Masimo by 523.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,611,000 after buying an additional 199,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Masimo by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,067,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after buying an additional 91,010 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after buying an additional 56,463 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Masimo by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI opened at $182.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $186.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.17.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,342,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,341,750. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.06.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.