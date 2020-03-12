Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $5.81 Million Stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Eastgroup Properties worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2,904.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 206,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after acquiring an additional 66,155 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $3,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $107.15 on Thursday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $106.82 and a 12-month high of $142.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.31 and its 200 day moving average is $131.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

