Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $5.65 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $56.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.99.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

