Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 529,388 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 607.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,388 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.36% of United States Steel worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in United States Steel by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 639,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 417,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in United States Steel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,147,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,140,000 after acquiring an additional 352,502 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 156,893 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,783,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in United States Steel by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 554,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 138,258 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Shares of X stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

