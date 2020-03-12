Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 100,662 Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Black Knight at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,061,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,246,000 after purchasing an additional 673,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,500,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,995,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,361 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Knight Equity lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

NYSE BKI opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 77.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.