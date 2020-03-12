Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 237,503 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,872 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 237,503 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Noble Energy worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NBL. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Noble Energy by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Noble Energy by 524.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

