Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 87,708 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,708 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.40. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $50.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

HE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

