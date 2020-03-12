Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $6.36 Million Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Life Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI opened at $106.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.96. Life Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $90.99 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.22.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

