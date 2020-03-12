Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Toro worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Toro in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.48. Toro Co has a one year low of $64.42 and a one year high of $84.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

