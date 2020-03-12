HashCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 48% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $302,118.61 and approximately $1,401.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. During the last week, HashCoin has traded down 53.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00049255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00506033 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.66 or 0.04638851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00043358 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006754 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00054551 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00016811 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00022627 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

