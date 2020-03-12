Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HA. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

HA stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $800.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,558,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.