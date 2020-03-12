Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Cap Achieves $111.86 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 29.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $111.86 million and $40.95 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.02042990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00196080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00043192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00050003 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000622 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,377,366,918 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.