HEROcoin Market Cap Hits $154,095.22 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $154,095.22 and $2,611.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 52.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,919,138 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

