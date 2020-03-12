HeroNode Price Down 48.8% This Week (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $35,674.55 and approximately $342.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HeroNode has traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Bilaxy, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.02042990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00196080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00043192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00109720 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016593 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, LBank, IDEX, Token Store and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.