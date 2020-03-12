Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,390 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,390 ($31.44) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,980 ($26.05) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,924.29 ($25.31).

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,762.50 ($23.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,885.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,960.23.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

