Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,268 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.14% of Hilltop worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 76,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hilltop by 29.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $1,371,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hilltop by 7,583.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 106,472 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hilltop by 45.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop stock traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

HTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

