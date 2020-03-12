Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 423,841 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 3.94% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $39,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $170.11 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

