Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,331 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Home Bancshares worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,754,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 783,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pwmco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $11,596,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HOMB traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.20. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In related news, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.