Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,425 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $275.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.32 and a 200 day moving average of $267.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,248.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

