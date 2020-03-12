Hunting (LON:HTG) PT Lowered to GBX 290 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded Hunting to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 402 ($5.29) to GBX 398 ($5.24) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hunting has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 434.30 ($5.71).

Hunting stock opened at GBX 192.10 ($2.53) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 303.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 391.38. The company has a market cap of $315.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 283 ($3.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 657 ($8.64).

In related news, insider Carol Chesney bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,160 ($15,995.79). Also, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 58,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 314 ($4.13), for a total value of £183,774.78 ($241,745.30).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

