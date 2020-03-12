Hush Trading 69.1% Lower This Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 69.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. Hush has a total market capitalization of $177,798.63 and approximately $269.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,566,830 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

