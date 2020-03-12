Hydro Protocol Trading 44.2% Lower This Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, OKEx, Bgogo and HADAX. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $977,821.31 and approximately $23,139.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 44.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00048229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00500152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.42 or 0.06201090 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00054498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033813 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015891 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bgogo, Bancor Network, OKEx, Ethfinex and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.