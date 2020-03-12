I/O Coin (IOC) Price Tops $0.0425

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $766,903.74 and approximately $1,291.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 39% lower against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00866192 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00025952 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002208 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000053 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000097 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,034,923 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

