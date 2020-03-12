Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.0758 on Major Exchanges

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 61.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market capitalization of $292,287.55 and $30.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00001228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.25 or 0.02159452 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00185636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00041300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00106686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

