IDEX (IDEX) Price Tops $0.0107

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 45% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $4,645.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.02184618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00179443 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00038550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00104218 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX's genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,241,471 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

IDEX's official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

