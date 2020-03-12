Ignis (IGNIS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 43.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Ignis has traded down 54.6% against the US dollar. One Ignis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit, Bittrex, Upbit and Vebitcoin. Ignis has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.02184618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00179443 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00038550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00104218 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Coinbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, STEX, Indodax and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

