Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,052 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Imax worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Imax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Imax in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Imax by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Imax alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMAX. MKM Partners cut their price target on Imax to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Imax in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:IMAX traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 1,282,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,817. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. Imax Corp has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $937.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imax Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $306,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at $558,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $201,441.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,918.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390 in the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.