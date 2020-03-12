Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CFO Aaron Akerman Buys 3,000 Shares

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CFO Aaron Akerman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $16,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.43. 556,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,194. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.22. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Immersion had a negative net margin of 55.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 4,832,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,968,000 after buying an additional 53,099 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 153,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Immersion by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Immersion by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immersion by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.