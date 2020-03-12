InflationCoin (IFLT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.00

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $29,991.29 and $12.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00924298 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00027385 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000212 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000051 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000775 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

