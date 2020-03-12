Insider Buying: Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) CFO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas S. Whelan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

On Friday, February 28th, Thomas S. Whelan acquired 25,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00.

Shares of CDE stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Coeur Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $7.90 in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.