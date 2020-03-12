Insider Buying: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Buys 4,293 Shares of Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Thomas C. Dircks acquired 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,787.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CCRN traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $267.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 33,994.7% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 423.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

