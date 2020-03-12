Insider Buying: H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Edward Allen Gilbert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,711,183.86.

Edward Allen Gilbert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Edward Allen Gilbert acquired 3,900 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,738.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Edward Allen Gilbert acquired 6,100 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,756.00.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$2.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.23. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$19.15 and a 52 week high of C$23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HR.UN shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

