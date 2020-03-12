Insider Buying: Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PAA traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,891,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,327. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

