Insider Selling: RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of REAL traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,323. RealReal Inc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,541,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in RealReal by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.