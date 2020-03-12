Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $1,444,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,631,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total value of $1,535,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $1,724,700.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $1,729,100.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,673,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.73, for a total value of $1,787,300.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total value of $1,839,200.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.45, for a total value of $1,904,500.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.40, for a total value of $1,894,000.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $13.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,188,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,187. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 39,730 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,322,911,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.45.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.